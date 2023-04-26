Massive match for Juventus against Inter Milan this evening in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected.

The first leg in Turin ended 1-1 and was a closely fought affair and there is no reason that this reverse fixture will not be as closely matched either. The first game ended in acrimony with a multitude of red cards and repercussions and it will be no surprise to see this game have the same volatility and passion.

Juve will be looking to bounce back from the last-minute defeat at home to Napoli at the weekend and will be fired up but Inter will also be on it in front of their home fans, that is for sure.

