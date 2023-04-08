Confirmed Juventus team to face Lazio

Juventus travel to top-four rival Lazio desperate to collect all three points and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

Lazio will be very difficult to break down, their defensive record this season proves that but Juve has proven already in this campaign that they can take on the big sides and score.

It should also be noted that the lads have already beaten Maurizio Sarri’s side this season and that could give them a mental edge, however small.

A win for the Bianconeri will put them within one point of sixth-placed Atalanta, four behind fifth-placed and five behind the elusive fourth place, whereas a loss could prove disastrous in terms of Champions League qualification.

If Lazio wins they will cement their second position in the standings, so both teams clearly have something to play for.

