Confirmed Juventus team to face Lazio in Coppa Italia

Max Allegri has announced his starting eleven to face Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final this evening in Turin and this is the side he has selected.

The Coppa Italia is a welcome distraction for Juve after what can only be described as a terrible period in the club’s history and represents probably the only real hope of collecting silverware this season, albeit they are still in the Europa League.

Lazio will be tough opponents and when you consider how the lads got mauled by Monza at the weekend you can be forgiven for lacking confidence in Allegri’s men to get the win in front of their own fans this evening.

That said, Juve must bounce back because the fans will not accept another embarrassing defeat and the calls for Allegri’s head will grow exponentially, this really is a critical time in the manager’s second tenure at the club.

On the other hand, a win could be the catalyst for a resurgence and that is no doubt what Allegri will be hoping for.