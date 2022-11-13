Confirmed Juventus team to face Lazio

Juventus welcome Lazio to the Allianz Stadium for their final Serie A match prior to the World Cup break and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

A win for Juve will see them back inside the top four and depending on the AC Milan result, could even end up second, nine points behind leaders Napoli.

Naturally, a loss would be a blow and even a draw would not be the best of outcomes and make no mistake, Lazio will be very tough opponents this evening,

Juve is on a five-match winning run in Serie A and while Lazio cannot claim the same record, they have won their last four away matches in Serie A and that includes wins at Atalanta and Roma.

Everything is set up for a very fierce battle but with the momentum behind Juventus, they should be claiming all three points this evening.

What do you think of the starting eleven that Allegri has gone with? Let us know in the comments below.