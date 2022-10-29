Juventus travel to lowly Lecce this early evening needing a morale-boosting win and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

Allegri is now walking a tightrope after the early elimination from the Champions League earlier in the week, he simply cannot afford another loss or the roar for his removal will reach a crescendo.

On paper, Juve really should win this game in a canter but right now, morale is so low that no one can predict a win with any sort of confidence.

That said, a win could see Juventus fifth in the table so it is not all gloom and doom, there is still a lot to play for this season and now is the perfect time to start to build some momentum. Remember, a win today would see a third consecutive win in Serie A for Allegri’s men.

Anyway, what do you think about the starting eleven?

Let us know in the comments below.