Juventus are once again in position of having to pick up the pieces following the UCL elimination and will try to do it against Lecce.
Club News

Confirmed Juventus team to face Lecce – Milik main man up front

October 29, 2022 - 3:57 pm

Juventus travel to lowly Lecce this early evening needing a morale-boosting win and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

Allegri is now walking a tightrope after the early elimination from the Champions League earlier in the week, he simply cannot afford another loss or the roar for his removal will reach a crescendo.

On paper, Juve really should win this game in a canter but right now, morale is so low that no one can predict a win with any sort of confidence.

That said, a win could see Juventus fifth in the table so it is not all gloom and doom, there is still a lot to play for this season and now is the perfect time to start to build some momentum. Remember, a win today would see a third consecutive win in Serie A for Allegri’s men.

Anyway, what do you think about the starting eleven?

Let us know in the comments below.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

conte

Former Juventus man tips Premier League boss to manage Juventus

October 29, 2022
Ramy Bensebaini

Dortmund prepares to hijack Juventus move for Bundesliga player

October 29, 2022
Vieri

Vieri criticises Allegri but says Juventus should not sack him until next summer

October 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.