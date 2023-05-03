The confirmed Juventus team to face Lecce has been announced and this is the lineup that Max Allegri has gone with this evening.

Juventus simply must collect all three points today or they will run a serious risk of missing out on a top-four place, in fact, they are already running that risk with their recent run of poor form.

Juve is third on 60 points, one behind Lazio, however, they are just three points ahead of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma, so we can all see how precarious it is in the race for a Champions League spot.

Lecce themselves are only four points above the relegation places and so they do have something to play for as well and teams that are fighting for their Serie A existence are always dangerous and should never be underestimated.

