Confirmed Juventus team to face Maccabi Haifa

Juventus welcome Israeli side Maccabi Haifa to the Allianz Stadium in what can only be described as a must-win match.

Max Allegri knows this as much as anyone else and his team selection has to be a winning one and this is the starting eleven that the manager has gone with.

If Juve is to have any chance of making it out of the group stage and into the knockout round then only a win will do, anything else, even a draw and you can probably kiss goodbye to the Champions League this season.

A loss would also probably make Allegri’s position untenable so there is a massive amount to play for and one can only hope that the lads turn up this evening and put in a winning performance.

