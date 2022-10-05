Confirmed Juventus team to face Maccabi Haifa

Juventus welcome Israeli side Maccabi Haifa to the Allianz Stadium in what can only be described as a must-win match.
Max Allegri knows this as much as anyone else and his team selection has to be a winning one and this is the starting eleven that the manager has gone with.
𝚃𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝'𝚜 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚏𝚘𝚛 #𝙹𝚄𝚅𝙼𝙰𝙲 ⚪⚫ 📝#UCL pic.twitter.com/mIMUouibV1
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 5, 2022
If Juve is to have any chance of making it out of the group stage and into the knockout round then only a win will do, anything else, even a draw and you can probably kiss goodbye to the Champions League this season.
A loss would also probably make Allegri’s position untenable so there is a massive amount to play for and one can only hope that the lads turn up this evening and put in a winning performance.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Allegri has gone with and what you think the score will be.
