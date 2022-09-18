We all now know the state that Juventus is in, there is no hiding place for them and they need to get a win against lowly Monza, if they do not then one has to think that Max Allegri’s position is seriously under threat.

It is imperative that the manager gets everything correct today, including the starting eleven and this is the team he has selected.

Monza is rock bottom of Serie A and there is a reason for that, they are simply not a good side, however, the way Juve is playing, it is not guaranteed that Allegri’s men will come away with all three points.

Juve is actually unbeaten in Serie A this season but do not let that fool you, they have just two wins in six and have drawn both of their away games so far this season, in better words, they are winless on the road.

Let us know in the comments below what you think to the starting eleven and what your score prediction is.