Confirmed Juventus team to face Nantes in Europa League 2nd leg

Juventus must beat Nantes this evening in the Europa League 2nd leg of their tie and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with to ensure Juve’s progress to the next round.

This is probably the biggest must-win game of the season for Allegri, even more important than any of the earlier Champions League fixtures simply because it is hard to see how he could survive elimination from the Europa League against a team like Nantes.

That is not to disrespect Nantes but they really are not a good team and for Juventus to exit the competition at the hands of the French side would be a humiliation and the fans will demand that someone pays for that.

This competition represents Juve’s only realistic chance of making next season’s Champions League, a competition they must be included in for financial considerations alone.

Allegri has quality players at his disposal and there cannot be any excuses for not winning this evening.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that the manager has gone with and what you think the final score will be,