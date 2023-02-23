Club News

Confirmed Juventus team to face Nantes in Europa League 2nd leg

February 23, 2023 - 4:40 pm

Juventus must beat Nantes this evening in the Europa League 2nd leg of their tie and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with to ensure Juve’s progress to the next round.

This is probably the biggest must-win game of the season for Allegri, even more important than any of the earlier Champions League fixtures simply because it is hard to see how he could survive elimination from the Europa League against a team like Nantes.

That is not to disrespect Nantes but they really are not a good team and for Juventus to exit the competition at the hands of the French side would be a humiliation and the fans will demand that someone pays for that.

This competition represents Juve’s only realistic chance of making next season’s Champions League, a competition they must be included in for financial considerations alone.

Allegri has quality players at his disposal and there cannot be any excuses for not winning this evening.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that the manager has gone with and what you think the final score will be,

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fabio Capello

Capello discusses the impact of Pogba and Chiesa injuries on Juventus

February 23, 2023
Romeo Agresti

Romeo Agresti expects Juventus players to respond to Nantes manager on the pitch

February 23, 2023

Giancarlo Padovan reveals what it means if Allegri starts Kean tonight

February 23, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.