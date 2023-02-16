Confirmed Juventus team to face Nantes in the Europa League

The Europa League presents Juventus with a good opportunity to both qualify for next season’s Champions League and finish the season with silverware. This is the team that Max Allegri has gone with tonight in his bid to get the Europa League knockout stage off to a winning start.
⚪⚫ 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁’𝘀 #𝗝𝗨𝗩𝗡𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗜 👇#UEL pic.twitter.com/0WvjpNVpyx
Allegri knows nothing less than a win will do this evening, Nantes are not a top side, they are midtable in Ligue 1 and there can be no excuse for not ending this game with a comprehensive win.
It is imperative for Juve to qualify for the next stage, the club needs the money, the players need a confidence boost and the fans need to see success. A loss is simply unthinkable and if that were to happen then the manager will find himself back under immense pressure.
He must be arrested if this means he will be playing Chiesa as a left wing back. Also pains me to see De Sciglio, Sandro and Paredes in the lineup. Allegri puppets. Bet Sandro`s clause will be released come May and we have to see him horse around for another season.
Comprehensive win? You do know allegri goes for 1-0 every time right? Anything more than that is down to the literally exhaustive efforts of the players. “WhoHaveYouBeenWatching