Confirmed Juventus team to face Napoli

Big game for Juventus against Napoli this evening at the Allianz Stadium and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected.

Juve took a 5-1 beating at the hands of Napoli in the reverse of this fixture and will be looking to get revenge against Luciano Spalletti’s men and they are well placed to achieve that, simply because the Naples side morale has taken a hit this week following their elimination in the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan.

Juventus on the other hand will be in a good place due to having their 15 points punishment revoked and progressing to the Europa League semi-final following their victory over Sporting Club.

Obviously, one cannot underestimate Napoli, they have been the best team this season in Serie A but the point is that this is probably the best time to face them when they are down in the dumps.

It will be a very tough game for sure but confidence will be high at Juve that they can register a win this evening.