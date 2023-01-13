Napoli v Juventus
Confirmed Juventus team to face Napoli

January 13, 2023 - 6:51 pm

Massive game tonight for Juventus when they travel to Naples to take on league leaders Napoli and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to start the game.

Juventus are on a brilliant run of form at the moment, they have won their last eight games on the bounce without conceding a single goal, however, Napoli have lost just once all season long and are seven points clear of us going into this game.

It is probably not a must win for both sides because there are still a lot of games to go but a win for Juve would reduce the gap at the top to just four points and really put the pressure on Napoli, whereas a win for Luciano Spalletti men would see them go ten points ahead of us and that could be enough to put us out of the race for the Scudetto.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the starting eleven selected by Allegri and what you reckon the final score will be.

