Here we go, the Champions League for Juventus begins this evening in France against moneybags Paris-Saint Germain and it promises to be a thriller.

Juventus has announced their official starting eleven to face off against the French Champions and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

PSG are obviously one of the favourites to win the competition, they always will be while they are a state-owned club with a bottomless pit of money and they boast some of the best players in the world in their squad.

However, they are not an invincible team and can be beaten, they do not have a fantastic record in the competition despite spending billions and in fact, have never won the competition.

That said, it would be wrong not to respect the talent they have in their squad and Juve will have their hands full getting anything from this game, it will be a tough night in Paris for the lads.

