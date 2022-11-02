Confirmed Juventus team to face PSG

Juventus have announced the official starting eleven to face French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Stadium this evening and this is the confirmed lineup.

In terms of the Champions League, this game is meaningless for Juventus, however, that does not mean that there is not something to play for in this game for Max Allegri’s men.

For starters, there is pride, plus they owe the fans a win and of course, entry into the Europa League. For Juve to qualify for Europe’s second competition they must ensure they do not do worse than Maccabi Haifa, who play Benfica,

PSG themselves will be looking for maximum points so that they can secure the top spot and a potentially easier last-16 draw.

So this game is far from a dead rubber for all concerned and means we should see a competitive fixture.

