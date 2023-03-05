Confirmed Juventus team to face Roma

Any time Juventus travel to Roma it is a very tough match and tonight’s looks to be no different and this is the team Max Allegri has gone with in his quest to collect all three points.

A win for Juve this evening will see them go within nine points of fourth-placed AC Milan and keep their slim hopes of making next season’s Champions League alive, however, a loss and it is probably safe to say that it is over with.

Roma is desperate for the win themselves, they would actually go level with Milan on points so they have as much motivation as the Bianconeri have tonight.

There is no doubt it will be a very tricky game but Juve has the players to get the win, it is just a case of them applying themselves in the right way but if they do not then it will be the home team collecting all the points.