Confirmed Juventus team to face Salernitana

Juventus are back in action in Serie A after a midweek Champions League match away to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

That Champions League fixture resulted in a 2-1 loss and the Bianconeri will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against their visitors to the Allianz Stadium this evening, Salernitana,

This is the team that Max Allegri has selected in his quest to land all three points.

A win in this fixture is essential for Juve, if they were to lose they would find themselves a solid 8 points behind league leaders Napoli, which is simply too many., whereas a win could see them in the fifth position, just above Inter Milan.

I am personally going with a 3-0 win, I do see the lads keeping a clean sheet and for the goals to flow.