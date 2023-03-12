Confirmed Juventus team to face Sampdoria

The chances of Juventus finishing top four are now remote, however, Max Allegri will still want his team to pick up as many points as possible and this is the team he has gone with.

Sampdoria will most likely be relegated this season, they are 12 points away from safety and not in any sort of decent form. That said, when teams are almost doomed they can then play without fear, they really do not have anything to lose and therefore cannot be dismissed out of hand just because they are joint bottom.

Juve have already lost at home to teams like Monza and so they cannot be complacent, they will have to take Sampsoria seriously if they want to finish this game with all three points.

