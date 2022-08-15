Confirmed – Juventus team to face Sassuolo in season opener

Kick-off to the new season for Juventus is very close now and the first Juventus starting eleven for the season has been announced by the club.

This is the Juventus team to face Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium this evening.

Juve must get off to a flying start, especially in front of the home fans. A win will set a positive tone, whereas a draw or loss could have a big negative impact and we certainly do not want that, not after the very first game of the season.

Max Allegri does enter this game with the pressure on after a trophyless campaign last season and a poor pre-season, that pressure will lift somewhat with a good result tonight.

But it is not just about collecting all three points, the performance is important too and the vast majority of the fans want to see Juve on the front foot throughout and not the same defensive-minded tactics of last season.

Let us know in the comments below what you think the final score will be and how the lads are doing.