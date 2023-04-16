Confirmed Juventus team to face Sassuolo

Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways in Serie A when they visit Sassuolo this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

Champions League football via the league is looking unlikely if we are being honest, a win today and Juve will be six points behind AC Milan in the fourth spot but with just eight games remaining after today that is probably too big a gap, especially when you consider we would still be behind Atalanta and Inter Milan as well.

That said, football is a crazy game and anything is possible and one thing the lads simply cannot do, is give up.

Sassuolo are no walkovers, they are mid-table, will not be relegated and may yet make a European place, albeit in the Conference League, the point being is that they still have something to play for themselves.

