Confirmed Juventus team to face Sevilla in Europa League 2nd leg

May 18, 2023 - 6:48 pm

Massive game tonight for Max Allegri’s men and this is the team he has selected to take on Sevilla in the Europa League second leg semi-final this evening in Spain.

This tie is evenly matched at the moment following the 1-1 draw in Turin in the first leg and while Sevilla may have home-field advantage, the Bianconeri have proven time and again that they can travel away from home in Europe and get a result.

Sevilla certainly has the heritage in this competition, they are serial winners and in front of their own fans will no doubt be confident that they can progress to the final but Juve also has a rich history in European competitions and they have the players to secure the win, even in a hostile atmosphere..

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the starting eleven that Allegri has gone with and what you predict the final score to be.

