Confirmed Juventus team to face Sevilla in Europa League

May 11, 2023 - 6:56 pm

Juventus manager Max Allegri has announced his team to face off against Sevilla this evening and this is the starting eleven he has gone with.

Obviously, this is a huge match for Allegri and his men, they really cannot afford any slip-ups now and need to have a nice cushion before they have to go to Spain for the second leg.

Juve finally got back to winning ways over the last week or so recording two straight wins against Lecce and Atalanta and come into this match with a little bit of momentum behind them.

Sevilla’s 11th-placed league position betrays their current form, they have won six of their last nine matches with just one loss in that sequence, they are currently in good form and will be very tough opponents this evening.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about Allegri’s starting eleven and what you think the predicted score will be.

