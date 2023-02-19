Confirmed Juventus team to face Spezia

Here we go again with Juventus needing to register a win and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with to achieve that goal.

Another week and another bad result that Juve needs to bounce back from and that is the case with this game against Spezia.

Juve could only muster a home draw against Nantes in the Europa League on Thursday evening which puts their participation in that competition in peril and they really do not need to be travelling to France for the second leg after another bad result, that is why they need to win this game, for confidence sake at least.

Juve also needs points on the board, they could still get the 15 points deduction overturned and if that happens they do not want to find themselves still outside the Champions League places because they dropped points against the lesser teams.

