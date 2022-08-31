Confirmed Juventus team to face Spezia

Juventus are looking to bounce back from two consecutive draws and this match against Spezia gives them the perfect opportunity to do just that and pick up three precious points.

This is the Juventus team to face Spezia this evening at the Alliance Stadium

Spezia opened their campaign with a decent 2-0 win over Empoli, however, when they travelled away to Inter for their second game they were handed a 3-0 beating which should give you an indication of what Juventus can achieve against them this evening.

That said, Juve has made a habit of losing games against opposition that they really should be beating and they cannot take Spezia for granted, they really cannot be complacent.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Max Allegri has selected and also give us your predicted score for the game and maybe even who you think will score for Juve.