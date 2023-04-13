Confirmed Juventus team to face Sporting Club in the Europa League

The quarter-finals of the Europa League are now upon us and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to face Sporting Club this evening in Turin.

If Juve is victorious over the Portuguese side over the two legs they will then meet either English giant Man Utd or Spanish outfit Sevilla in the semi-finals.

Make no mistake, this two-legged affair against Sporting will be a very tough set of games, the Portuguese side defeated Premier League leaders Arsenal in the previous round, so they must be taken very seriously.

It is very important that Allegri’s side wins the first leg and convincingly so because they really do not want to have to get a result in what will be a very hostile environment in Lisbon in the second leg.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Allegri has selected this evening and what you think the predicted score will be,