Confirmed Juventus team to face Sporting in Europa League 2nd leg

This could well be the biggest game of the season so far for Juventus as they chase both silverware and Champions League qualification and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with to see his team progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Juve has a one-goal lead from the first leg but that may not be enough on its own against a good Sporting side, especially when you consider that the lads lost to Sassuolo on the road at the weekend in Serie A.

That said, Sporting themselves could only manage a draw at home to Arouca on Sunday and if that result repeats itself this evening then Juventus would progress to the next stage.

The winners of this match-up will face either Man Utd or Sevilla and that tie is evenly balanced at 2-2 from the first leg so there is everything to play for in this half of the draw.

