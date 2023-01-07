Confirmed Juventus team to face Udinese

Juventus are looking to make it eight Serie A wins on the trot against Udinese and this is the starting eleven that Max Allegri has gone with today.

Juve will be just four points behind leaders Napoli with a win today and that would certainly put pressure on the Blues ahead of their away trip to Sampdoria tomorrow.

Allegri will obviously be very aware of what a positive result means for his side and so will his players, therefore we can expect the boys to be on the front foot from kick-off.

This is an opportunity for Juve to really make a statement in the race for the Scudetto and they will not want to blow it.

It should also be noted that not only are the lads going for a straight eighth win but also an eighth clean sheet.

