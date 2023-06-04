Confirmed Juventus team to face Udinese in final game of the season

The final game of the season is upon Juventus and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected this evening.

This has been a turbulent season for the club and for many it is a relief that this campaign has come to an end and despite the ten points deduction and elimination from the Champions League, there is still a chance of Europa League football.

Juve could actually finish fifth if results go their way, on the other hand, their finishing position could be as low as seventh position, which is far below what was expected at the start of this season.

Udinese can only finish the season in 12th no matter the result this evening but that does not mean they will not be motivated in front of their own fans and they will no doubt give Allegri’s men a run for their money.

