Confirmed Juventus team to face Udinese

A new year and hopefully a new start for Juventus after a very disappointing end to 2020.

It is a very convenient fixture for Andrea Pirlo against a team that they should beat and of course, it is a home match.

We knew in advance that Alvaro Morata would not be available due to injury and weirdly enough Adrien Rabiot is suspended due to the Serie A arcane rules.

This is the team that Pirlo has gone with and on the face of it, it is a strong lineup even with the absence of Morata.

What do you think to that team, is it the lineup you would have gone with or do you feel that Pirlo has got it wrong?

Let us know in the comments below what you think and also give us your predicted score.

Personally, I am going for a comprehensive Juve win by a margin of 3-0.