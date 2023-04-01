Confirmed Juventus team to face Verona

Serie A is finally back with us and Max Allegri has named the team to take on Verona this evening at the Allianz Stadium.

https://twitter.com/juventusfcen/status/1642221825881939969

A win for Juve will not see them move up the table but it will certainly get them closer to top four, in fact, depending on results this weekend, they could be as little as four points behind fourth, so a win is imperative for the Bianconeri this evening.

Verona will, of course, be fighting for their lives, they are third-bottom, five points from safety and so they are just as desperate for the points as Juve is.

Max Allegri will have hammered into the lads the risk of complacency and as long as they play to their ability and maintain the form they have shown recently, then Juve really should be picking up all three points.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that Allegri has gone with and what you think the score will be.