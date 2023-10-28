Juventus has another opportunity to secure three points as they welcome Verona to the Allianz Stadium, and the confirmed team is ready for action.

Despite facing criticism this season, Max Allegri’s team continues to collect points, and a win in this fixture will propel them to the top of Serie A, if only temporarily. Regardless of opinions about the manager, it’s evident that the team remains competitive and is in the mix at the top of the table.

Verona, on the other hand, has had a mixed start to their campaign and currently sits in 16th place in the standings with just eight points. While they won’t simply roll over for Juventus, they are expected to be on the defensive from the start and may find it challenging to secure a positive result from this game.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Allegri has selected and what your predicted score is.