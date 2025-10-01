After their thrilling 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund on matchday one, Juventus will be looking to secure their first Champions League victory when they face Villarreal, and this is the team Igor Tudor has selected to achieve that goal.

Juventus team v Villarreal

Villarreal have established themselves as one of the most formidable teams to face at home, with a strong run of results highlighting their defensive organisation and resilience. Juventus, while often entertaining going forward, have shown vulnerability at the back, conceding goals more easily than expected. If they are to take points from this encounter, they must improve defensively and avoid relying solely on their attacking firepower to mount comebacks. Against a disciplined Villarreal side, such opportunities may not arise.

Since their narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the opening round of the Champions League, Villarreal have responded impressively with three consecutive victories. This resurgence has reinforced their reputation as a side capable of combining defensive solidity with attacking precision, particularly when playing at home under Marcelino. Their ability to frustrate opponents and then strike decisively makes them especially dangerous.

Juventus, meanwhile, arrive in Spain without a win in their last three matches, a run that underlines their recent struggles. Although the Bianconeri possess individual match-winners, the lack of defensive balance has cost them valuable results. In order to secure a positive outcome in Spain, they will need to demonstrate greater cohesion and discipline than has been evident in recent weeks.

History between these two clubs also suggests a difficult evening for Juventus. In their most recent encounters, Villarreal have had the upper hand. Their last meeting saw the Spanish side record a resounding 3-0 victory in Turin after a 1-1 draw in Spain, ensuring progression at the Italian club’s expense. Juventus have not beaten Villarreal in their last three attempts, a statistic that will give the hosts further confidence heading into this fixture.