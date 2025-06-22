Juventus face Wydad AC in their second Group G fixture of the FIFA Club World Cup today at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This is the team that Igor Tudor has selected.

Juventus arrive in Philadelphia brimming with confidence after a resounding 5-0 victory over Al Ain in their opening match. The Bianconeri dominated proceedings from start to finish. Their attacking intent was clear, with Juventus making three times as many touches in the opposition box as Al Ain managed in theirs. Juve’s pressing and intensity were also evident, as they committed more fouls and picked up several yellow cards, underlining their competitive edge.

This emphatic win not only puts Juventus at the top of the group but also sends a clear message of their intent to challenge for the trophy, especially after a trophyless domestic campaign. The side’s tactical discipline and ability to capitalise on opportunities were hallmarks of their performance, with four goals coming in the first half alone. Juventus’ recent form suggests they are eager to maintain momentum and secure early qualification for the knockout stages.

Wydad AC, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their opening fixture. Despite the loss, the Moroccan side showed moments of resilience, forcing City’s goalkeeper into several crucial saves. However, Wydad struggled to contain City’s attacking threats, conceding early and again before half-time. The defeat leaves Wydad under pressure to pick up points against Juventus to keep their hopes of progression alive.

Juventus top Group G and are looking to continue their strong start, while Wydad AC are searching for their first points of the campaign. The stakes are high for both sides, but Juventus’ recent display of quality and intent gives them the edge as they seek to cement their place in the next round.