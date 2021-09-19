Match Preview Serie A

Confirmed Juventus team to play host to AC Milan

September 19, 2021 - 6:45 pm

The teams are out for the clash between Juventus and AC Milan this evening, with the hosts still going in search of the first league win of the campaign.

The Old Lady have been struggling to find their feet thus far, but did manage to overcome Malmo in a commanding performance in the Champions League in midweek to get our first competitive win since Max Allegri returned to the helm.

AC Milan ended up losing their opening group game in Europe, but they certainly gave Liverpool a tough time of it, although that match could well leave it’s mark on some of their players.

What are your predictions for the game seeing the line-up?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

AC Milan v Juventus

Image: AC Milan’s confirmed playing squad to take on Juventus in Turin with key duo missing

September 19, 2021
dybala

This week is a decisive one for Dybala’s Juventus future

September 19, 2021
Allegri

Allegri insists there is still a long way to go in determining who will win Serie A

September 19, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.