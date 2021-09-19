Confirmed Juventus team to play host to AC Milan

The teams are out for the clash between Juventus and AC Milan this evening, with the hosts still going in search of the first league win of the campaign.

The Old Lady have been struggling to find their feet thus far, but did manage to overcome Malmo in a commanding performance in the Champions League in midweek to get our first competitive win since Max Allegri returned to the helm.

AC Milan ended up losing their opening group game in Europe, but they certainly gave Liverpool a tough time of it, although that match could well leave it’s mark on some of their players.

What are your predictions for the game seeing the line-up?

Patrick