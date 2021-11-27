Match Preview Serie A

Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Atalanta this evening

November 27, 2021 - 4:02 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s clash between Juventus and Atalanta in Turin.

The Old Lady will be keen to put their disappointment from midweek behind them when they return to domestic action this weekend, but have no easy task in front of them.

If coming up against an attacking, pressing team isn’t what the doctor ordered after our disappointments in midweek, our wish certainly wasn’t granted, but nobody is expecting Atalanta to bring the same level that Chelsea did.

We’ve had some boosts to our playing squad in recent days, which should help us to get the correct result also.

What are your predictions after seeing the starting line-ups?

Patrick

Avatar

