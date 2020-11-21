Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Cagliari with key player’s return

Matthijs de Ligt is making his first start of the season for Juventus tonight against Cagliari, as confirmed in their official starting line-up.

The defender hasn’t been seen in the team since the Champions League fixture against Lyon in August, and tonight will be his first match under new boss Andrea Pirlo.

Wojciech Szczesny, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa have been named on the bench, alongside Alex Sandro who is also set to make his first appearance since the manager’s arrival also, having endured his own injury.

Full bench is as follows: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Di Pardo, Frabotta, McKennie, Chiesa, Bentancur, Portanova, Dybala, Vrioni.

Patrick