Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Cagliari with key player’s return

November 21, 2020 - 6:57 pm

Matthijs de Ligt is making his first start of the season for Juventus tonight against Cagliari, as confirmed in their official starting line-up.

The defender hasn’t been seen in the team since the Champions League fixture against Lyon in August, and tonight will be his first match under new boss Andrea Pirlo.

Wojciech Szczesny, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa have been named on the bench, alongside Alex Sandro who is also set to make his first appearance since the manager’s arrival also, having endured his own injury.

Full bench is as follows: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Di Pardo, Frabotta, McKennie, Chiesa, Bentancur, Portanova, Dybala, Vrioni.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus boss Pirlo claims ‘adaption period is over’

November 21, 2020

Sticky: Juventus v Cagliari Match Preview and Scouting

November 20, 2020
ramos

Real Madrid star contract talks cancelled in boost for Juventus

November 20, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.