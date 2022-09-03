Confirmed Juventus team to take on Fiorentina – Di Maria back

It is not often we get such an early kick-off on a Saturday for Juventus but it is welcomed, however, Juve has to win or the whole weekend will be spoilt and hopes are high that we will get a win against Fiorentina today.

Juve got back to winning ways against Spezia with a 2-0 win after two consecutive draws and it is imperative that they build on that win and start to build momentum, they simply cannot afford to fall behind so early on in the season.

The Juventus team to face Fiorentina has just been announced and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

So, what do you think of that lineup, a couple of surprises in there but overall, a strong side that should still be able to pick up all three points.

Fiorentina will not be walkovers, especially on their home ground but they have not had a great start to the season and will also be desperate for the win.

Going to be an interesting game for sure.