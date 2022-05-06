Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Genoa in Friday night clash

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash, with the below Juventus side to take on Genoa.

We already sealed our place in the Champions League with our win over Venezia last weekend, with Roma’s failure to beat Bologna cementing our spot, and with the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan coming up on Wednesday, you could be forgiven for thinking that our focus could be concentrated elswhere.

We will not be giving up on trying to chase down Napoli in third, or possibly even one of the Milan clubs if they are unable to finish the season well, but winning silverware will surely be our priority from what’s left from our campaign.

Regardless of the situation, we have named a strong XI for today’s clash, and I fully expect the win.

What are your predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick