After a somewhat underwhelming but key win over Venezia, Juventus will take on Genoa to prepare for the Coppa Italia final.
Serie A

Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Genoa in Friday night clash

May 6, 2022 - 7:00 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash, with the below Juventus side to take on Genoa.

We already sealed our place in the Champions League with our win over Venezia last weekend, with Roma’s failure to beat Bologna cementing our spot, and with the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan coming up on Wednesday, you could be forgiven for thinking that our focus could be concentrated elswhere.

We will not be giving up on trying to chase down Napoli in third, or possibly even one of the Milan clubs if they are unable to finish the season well, but winning silverware will surely be our priority from what’s left from our campaign.

Regardless of the situation, we have named a strong XI for today’s clash, and I fully expect the win.

What are your predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Serie A manager accepts that Juventus target is leaving

May 6, 2022
Enzo Fernandez

Juventus is battling AC Milan for 20m euro-rated Argentinian

May 6, 2022
Chiellini

Chiellini has made a decision about leaving Juve this summer

May 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.