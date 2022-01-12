Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter in Supercoppa final

The teams are out for tonight’s Supercoppa Italiana clash at the San Siro, where Juventus will take on Inter Milan for the trophy.

The Old Lady will be looking to defend their title which they won in 2021 when beating Napoli 2-0 back on January 20, but could well be going into today’s encounter as the outsiders.

You would have to be crazy to write off our chances of lifting the trophy however, knowing that our players are able to mix with the best in the Champions League, and are known to bring their better performances against the better sides, but Inter Milan have shown some amazing form domestically, and look set to runaway with the league title this term.

This should be an exciting encounter between two of the best sides in the country, and the only disappointing feature for me is that Federico Chiesa’s injury this week has ruled him out of the big game.

Do you agree with Allegri that this was the best XI of those available?

Patrick