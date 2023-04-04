Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter Milan in Coppa Italia

Huge game this evening for Juventus as they welcome Inter Milan to the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

Juve obviously cannot win the Scudetto this season so all they are left with is cup competitions in their quest to collect silverware from this campaign but first they will have to overcome a tough two-legged matchup with their fiercest rivals Inter.

Allegri’s men have had the upper hand over Inter this season but that does not mean that this game is a given, you can take it to the bank that Simone Inzaghi’s boys will be determined to get something from this game tonight ahead of the second leg back in Milan.

