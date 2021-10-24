Inter Juventus
Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter Milan in Derby D’Italia clash

October 24, 2021 - 6:58 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Derby D’Italia clash between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro.

The Old Lady are the team that arrive in form, but the home side is the bookmakers favourite to claim all three points this evening, but that will count for nothing when the whistle blows to start proceedings.

We were already aware that Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot were missing ahead of the release of the line-ups, so it is no shock to see them miss out from the teamsheet today.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Locatelli, McKennie, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Morata

Chiesa missing will be the talk of the town, but I can’t help but think this could be a tactical approach that will see him come off the bench to attack some tired Nerazzurri legs, which could well prove to be a master-stroke.

How do you expect today’s clash to play out after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri Ronaldo

Max Allegri opens up on what he demands post-CR7 from his players

October 24, 2021
allegri

Allegri insists that Inter are ‘favourite for the scudetto’ ahead of clash

October 24, 2021
Federico Chiesa

Juventus expected to change formation for Derby D’Italia clash with Inter Milan

October 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.