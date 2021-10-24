Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter Milan in Derby D’Italia clash

The teams are out for tonight’s Derby D’Italia clash between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro.

The Old Lady are the team that arrive in form, but the home side is the bookmakers favourite to claim all three points this evening, but that will count for nothing when the whistle blows to start proceedings.

We were already aware that Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot were missing ahead of the release of the line-ups, so it is no shock to see them miss out from the teamsheet today.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Locatelli, McKennie, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Morata

Chiesa missing will be the talk of the town, but I can’t help but think this could be a tactical approach that will see him come off the bench to attack some tired Nerazzurri legs, which could well prove to be a master-stroke.

How do you expect today’s clash to play out after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick