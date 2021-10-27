Confirmed Juventus team to take on Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium this evening

Juventus winning run came to an end last weekend when they earned a credible draw with last seasons Serie A winner, Inter Milan.

Max Allegri will be wanting his team to get back to winning ways this evening at the Allianz Stadium and despite Sassuolo being tricky opponents, anything less than a win would be a great disappointment.

A loss would be a disaster even at this stage of the season as they already sit 13 points behind leaders AC Milan and that really becomes a huge gap to overcome.

One thing that Allegri will be wanting to improve on is Juve’s goal-scoring record, they are joint 13th in goals scored and a home fixture against a team that sits 13th in the standings is a good opportunity to improve that poor scoring record.

Sassuolo may be tricky opponents but they are not among the elites of Italian football and one has to hope that Allegri’s men do start to find the back of the net more regularly, starting this evening.

Anyway, this is the team that the boss has gone with, let us know what you think in the comments and what your predicted score is.