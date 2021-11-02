Champions & Europa League, Match Preview Champions League

Confirmed Juventus team to take on Zenit in Turin

November 2, 2021 - 7:00 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg.

The Old lady go into the match knowing that just one point will see them qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition, with just Chelsea remaining who could catch us for top spot.

We already knew we were going into today’s game without Aaron Ramsey, Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean, while Matthijs De Ligt and Federico Chiesa returned after missing the weekend.

Will this team show their experience and get the job done?

Patrick

