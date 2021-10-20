Match Preview Champions League

Confirmed Juventus team to take on Zenit St Petersburg in CL clash

October 20, 2021 - 6:58 pm

The teams are for today’s Champions League clash in Russia between Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg.

The home side may well believe that any hopes of reaching the knockout rounds will rely on them earning all three points on offer this evening, with a loss likely to leave them trailing by Chelsea and the Old Lady by three and six points at the midway stage.

The Norwegian side have proved to be the whipping boys thus far, and will surely be on the wrong end of the result in the other group game, and Zenit will know that after two of their home matches, three points will simply not be enough.

Juve are without both Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot for tonight’s matchup, but Alvaro Morata could well make the difference since returning to fitness at the weekend.


Will this team have enough to claim all three points in Russia? What is your scoreline prediction?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Mattia De Sciglio

Video – Juventus hoping to gift De Sciglio a win on his birthday

October 20, 2021
chiesa

Chiesa, Allegri and all the stats and facts ahead of Zenit-Juventus

October 20, 2021
Azmoun Zenit

Opinion: Three Zenit players that Juventus should look out for in their Russian trip

October 20, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.