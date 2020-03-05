CONFIRMED: Juventus v Inter 8 March

Juve’s postponed match against Inter has been confirmed for this weekend, Sunday 8 March.

The game had originally been scheduled for last weekend but was postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy.

Lega Serie A had originally planned to move the game to the end of the season however an extraordinary meeting of the league and clubs yesterday ended with a public decree that outlined all football matches would be played behind closed doors until 3rd April.

The league hve now confirmed that Juventus v Inter will be played this weekend, Sunday 8th March at 20:45.