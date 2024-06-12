Juventus has finally sold Kaio Jorge following his struggles after his return from injury.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri in 2021 and was making steady progress towards becoming a regular in their first team.

However, he soon suffered a serious injury that kept him out of action for almost two years.

That blow affected his momentum, and Jorge was never the same player when he returned to fitness.

Juve sent him out on loan to Frosinone last season so he could get game time and regain his form.

It was not a productive season for him, as the attacker only scored a few goals for them.

The Bianconeri knew he did not do well enough to earn a place on their team next term, and he also realized he had to leave to get game time.

Brazilian side Cruzeiro quickly emerged as his most serious suitor, and Juve has sealed an agreement to earn 7.2 million euros over three years, the club announced on its website.

Juve FC Says

Jorge is a talented boy, but that injury robbed him of some critical moments of his career.

A return to Brazil will help him to develop further away from the eyes of the media and the demands of playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs.