Confirmed – Luca Pellegrini leaves Juventus and joins Lazio on loan

Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini has cut short his loan agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt and completed a new loan move to Lazio for the rest of the season, as confirmed by the club.

OFFICIAL | Luca Pellegrini joins @OfficialSSLazio on loan. — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 31, 2023

This has been a bit of a saga this window and for a period it was thought this would not happen because Lazio needed to create space in their squad for the 23-year-old, it seems they have done whatever they needed to in order to make this transfer happen.

Pellegrini was not a success in Germany and it is now hoped that he will do better back in Italy where he is far more comfortable. There is an option for Lazio to make the loan deal permanent for €15 million.

There is no future for Pellegrini at Juve, if the loan is a success he will remain with Lazio if it is not Juve will look to sell him elsewhere.

We wish Pellegrini good luck and hope this works out for him.