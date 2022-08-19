Confirmed – Man Utd completely abandons move for Rabiot

Juventus is now set to keep Adrien Rabiot despite agreeing to sell him to Manchester United.

The midfielder had been in talks with the Red Devils after they agreed on a transfer fee with Juve.

The Bianconeri hoped he would accept their offer of personal terms, however, that has not happened and United has moved on.

In a clear sign that they will not return, the English club is closing in on adding Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro, to their squad.

They turned to the Brazilian after receiving Rabiot’s outrageous demands to join them.

Calciomercato claims the serial Champions League winner is getting closer to becoming their new signing, and that means they will no longer return for Rabiot.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot clearly wants to leave Juve on his own terms and if he runs down his contract, he will get a good deal.

There is little hope of the Bianconeri keeping him beyond this season because he would ask for a salary they will struggle to pay.

United is probably the only club interested in him, and that means we need to reintegrate him into the squad again.

Hopefully, the midfielder’s performance will improve in this campaign, and he will contribute to our return to the top of Italian football.