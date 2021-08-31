Confirmed: Radu Dragusin joins Sampdoria on loan for the season

Radu Dragusin has completed a move to Sampdoria from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

The Romanian defender was a regular in the Old Lady’s playing squad last season, but sat as an unused substitute almost every week, but should now be in line to pick up some much-needed minutes on loan with the Serie A side.

The 19 year-old is set to play alongside new Juve signing Mohamed Ihattaren also, who has also agreed to join the Blucerchiati on loan, despite only arriving as a new signing in Turin today.

Can the pair build a relationship in order to return to Juve next season with a point to prove?

Patrick