Confirmed Sassuolo team to face Juventus

Sassuolo faces an uphill task when they visit the Allianz Stadium this evening to take on Juventus and will be looking to get something from the game.

The black and greens are currently 13th in the standings but if they somehow manage to get the win they would find themselves just one point behind Juve, so they certainly have the motivation.

However, they are winless in their last 11 games against Max Allegri’s men and have conceded three goals in their last three games against the Bianconeri.

They are also missing some key men this evening and of course, they lost Manuel Locatelli to Juve in the last summer transfer window.

They come into this fixture fresh from a win over Venizia but overall their form is fairly mixed and it does appear that they struggle against top tier opposition.

That said, it would be a mistake to underestimate them and as we all know, Juventus do occasionally come unstuck against lesser opposition as the home defeat to Empoli showed.

This is the Sassuolo lineup.