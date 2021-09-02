Confirmed Serie A dates and times for all Juventus fixtures until Christmas

The Lega Serie A has finally announced the remaining dates and times for the opening round of the league, with the first half of Juventus’s league schedule finally confirmed.

The Old Lady were initially expected to be returning to action on September 12 after the international break, but will now play a day earlier, casting further doubts on the likelihood that Paulo Dybala and the other players who have travelled to the USA and South America.

All times as shown in the UK (GMT)

Saturday September 11 – Napoli-Juventus (17.00)

Sunday September 19 – Juventus-Milan (19.45)

Wednesday September 22 – Spezia-Juventus (17.30)

Sunday September 26 – Juventus-Sampdoria (11.30)

Saturday October 2 – Torino-Juventus (17.00)

Sunday October 17 – Juventus-Roma (19.45)

Sunday October 24 – Inter-Juventus (19.45)

Wednesday October 27 – Juventus-Sassuolo (17.30)

Saturday October 30 – Verona-Juventus (17.00)

Saturday November 6 – Juventus-Fiorentina (17.00)

Saturday November 20 – Lazio-Juventus (17.00)

Saturday November 27 – Juventus-Atalanta (17.00)

Tuesday November 30 – Salernitana-Juventus(19.45)

Sunday December 5 – Juventus-Genoa (19.45)

Saturday December 11 – Venezia-Juventus (17.00)

Saturday December 18 – Bologna-Juventus (17.00)

Tuesday December 21 – Juventus-Cagliari (19.45)

We will need to return after the break with a new lease of life with two tough league matches awaiting us up next, as well as the Champions League getting underway also.

Could the timing of the international break be a blessing to help us put our struggles behind us?

